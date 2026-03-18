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ChatGPT free users get speed upgrade as OpenAI launches GPT-5.4 mini with smarter subagent system

ChatGPT free users get speed upgrade as OpenAI launches GPT-5.4 mini with smarter subagent system

OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT free tier with GPT-5.4 Mini offering faster performance and introducing subagent capabilities to improve efficiency, multitasking and real-time AI workflows for millions of users worldwide.

ChatGPT GPT-5.4 Mini update

Starting today, millions of ChatGPT users will be able to access much faster and improved artificial intelligence thanks to OpenAI’s latest AI release. The organization announced today that its next-generation AI model dubbed GPT-5.4 Mini is now available to ChatGPT free users.

“Today we’re introducing GPT-5.4 Mini, a distilled version of our GPT-5.4 model that you can use when speed is essential,” OpenAI explained.

As a “distilled” model, OpenAI promises its latest AI model will complete tasks faster than previous iterations while maintaining powerful coding, reasoning, and multimodal skills.

OpenAI Says GPT-5.4 Mini Is More Than Twice As Fast As Previous Model

GPT-5.4 Mini performs more than twice as quickly as previous versions of its AI assistant and closely matches the capabilities of its full-sized GPT-5.4 model across many benchmarks, OpenAI detailed in a blog post. Additionally, the company is releasing GPT-5.4 Nano, which is even smaller and more cost-effective AI model designed for simple classification, extraction, and ranking tasks.

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Also read: ChatGPT ‘Adult Mode’ delayed: OpenAI faces rising safety concerns over AI misuse and mental health risks

Shrinking Models Continue Trend of AI Race

GPT-5.4 Mini uses new “subagent” functionality that allows it to split up complicated tasks into multiple streams that it can send to faster models like Mini. The larger model can then focus on “high-level planning.”

So, if you’re writing code, your original language model can plan out your strategy while Mini simultaneously searches through your codebase or reviews relevant documents. AI Industry Reporter Will Greenstein says subagents may change how developers build AI workflows into their applications.

AI Models Continue Race To Transform Coding Workflows

OpenAI says both models are specifically designed to be used in low-latency use cases where wait times need to be minimal. Some examples include code autocomplete tools, real-time image analysis, and utilities that can understand screenshots.

Both models also have multimodal reasoning capabilities that allow them to read and understand images.

Access to GPT-5.4 Mini and Nano

Today, GPT-5.4 Mini will be available to all ChatGPT free-tier and ChatGPT Go users. You can access it by clicking on the “Thinking…” button. Meanwhile, Access to GPT-5.4 Nano will be primarily available to developers through OpenAI’s API.

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