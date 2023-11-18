Home

Technology

‘Super Proud Of What We’ve Built Together’: OpenAI Co-Founder Quits After Sam Altman Gets Sacked

‘Super Proud Of What We’ve Built Together’: OpenAI Co-Founder Quits After Sam Altman Gets Sacked

OpenAI co-founder and President Greg Brockman said he's departing from the maker of generative artificial intelligence tools just hours after the board pushed out Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman.

'Super Proud Of What We've Built Together': OpenAI Co-Founder Quits After Sam Altman Gets Sacked

OpenAI co-founder and President Greg Brockman said he’s departing from the maker of generative artificial intelligence tools just hours after the board pushed out Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman. “We’ve been through tough and great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible,” Brockman wrote in a post on X. “But based on today’s news, I quit.”

Trending Now

“I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago,” Brockman wrote in a post on the social media site X.

You may like to read

After learning today’s news, this is the message I sent to the OpenAI team: https://t.co/NMnG16yFmm pic.twitter.com/8x39P0ejOM — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023

Earlier, the company said it had dismissed CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board of directors.

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company said. It added that Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, will take over as interim CEO effective immediately.

Following the news of his sacking, Altman took to X (formerly X) and said, “I loved my time at OpenAI. It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all I loved working with such talented people. Will have more to say about what’s next later.”

After sacking Altman, OpenAI appointed CTO Mira Murati as the interim CEO. The company said that Murati had a “unique skill set” and would provide “a seamless transition while it conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.