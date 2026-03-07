Home

OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.4 AI model with agentic powers designed to work directly on computers

OpenAI has released GPT-5.4. This is a very smart AI model that can act like a personal assistant. It can use your computer, do repetitive tasks for you, and look through huge amounts of information. This new model will change how we use technology every day.

GPT-5.4 AI Model

AI has made another huge jump forward. OpenAI has released its latest AI model GPT-5.4 – capable of operating computers and completing tasks on its own. Developers can now access the latest version of the company’s flagship AI model through ChatGPT, OpenAI’s developer API, and Codex coding platform. GPT-5.4 can think through multistep processes to finish jobs and work like a digital agent across apps.

The new update replaces older versions like GPT-5.2. This improved AI model is better at professional work because it has reached a higher level of thinking, coding and automatic task management.

Highlights of OpenAI’s New GPT 5.4 Model

Ability to use a computer. The standout feature of OpenAI’s latest GPT model is its capacity for “agentic” behavior. Developers can now take advantage of AI-native interactions with computer systems.

Developers can now write prompts that let the AI model see screenshots, click buttons, type with a keyboard, and move between programs running on a computer. The tool can complete any kind of work that a human can do by using a computer.

Think of it like virtual provisioning – where the AI can handle repetitive browser tasks, access other tools, and output finished products.

To that end, OpenAI says its new AI model is great at automating multistep workflows like:

Editing documents

Building spreadsheets

Automating office work

Coding

Giving advice

OpenAI says many of these advancements are aimed at transforming AI into a productivity solution you can use to get real work done.

Reasoning, Coding, And Automation. Built into GPT-5.4 are advancements in reasoning, coding, and automation. This is designed to help the AI complete professional tasks with greater depth of knowledge.

Using internal testing benchmarks, OpenAI says GPT-5.4 can now write reports, build PowerPoint presentations, crunch data, and output code that works on its first attempt more often than previous models.

OpenAI now offers two versions of the model:

GPT-5.4 (Turbo) – Best for complex reasoning.

GPT-5.4 Turbo Professional – An enterprise-grade model.

1 Million Token Context Window. Thanks to a much larger context window, GTP-5.4 can process up to 1 million tokens. This gives developers the ability to reference large documents or dataset within a single assistant session.

Fewer Errors. OpenAI says GTP-5.4 makes 33% fewer errors than GPT-5.2.

What is ‘Agentic AI’?

OpenAI has released GPT-5.4, which makes it easier for everyone to use “agentic AI.” This term was created by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. It describes AI systems that can think and finish tasks on their own without needing a person to guide every step.

Developers can now create AI agents that can write code, compile data, plan out multi-step workflows, and execute tasks.

In essence, agentic AI can:

Interact with multiple tools

Hold an internal state

Complete tasks

Unlike conventional AI chatbots, which are limited to simple question/answer prompts, AI agents can finish jobs with end results.

A New Era Of Productivity AI

OpenAI says GPT-5.4 is its latest attempt at building “the most capable and helpful version of ChatGPT yet.”

But instead of focusing solely on conversational interactions, OpenAI is building AI models that can do more than just write words on a screen.

If current trends continue, it won’t be long before AI can complete entire jobs without any human intervention at all.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.