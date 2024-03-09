Home

Technology

OpenAI Humane AI Pin Launch In India: Everything You Need To Know

OpenAI Humane AI Pin Launch In India: Everything You Need To Know

The Humane AI pin is an exciting, ground-breaking device, but when will fans get to use it? What all it can do? Read to find out all about the AI gadget.

OpenAI backed Humane AI pin is in talks with Indian telecom companies for its launch in India. (Image: Humane)

New Delhi: OpenAI introduced the Humane AI Pin at the Mobile World Congress 2024, which was held in Barcelona, making fans and tech enthusiasts excited for its launch worldwide. In a recent development, the AI Pin company is reportedly engaging in early conversations with Indian telecom operators in order to bring the device to the Indian market.

In an interview, co-founder Imran Chaudhri revealed that the majority of inquiries about the gadget have come from India ever since it was unveiled, confirming the anticipation of fans for its release in the country.

Here is all you need to know about the Humane AI pin; how it works, features, and availability in India.

What is a Humane AI pin, and how does it work?

The Humane AI Pin is a revolutionary wearable device that incorporates AI into everyday life without the need for a smartphone. Its small size and screenless design ensure privacy as it only records or listens when the user interacts with it. The Humane AI Pin costs $699 in the U.S. and requires a $24 monthly subscription, but it also includes a phone number, cloud storage, data, unlimited calls and texts, and access to AI services.

How does Humane AI Pin work?

Design : The Humane AI Pin is a small square device that can be magnetically attached to clothing for easy integration into daily routines.

Interaction : Users can interact with the device through voice commands, touchpad gestures, holding objects, or using the innovative Laser Ink Display projected onto their palm.

Operating System : It runs on an AI-powered operating system called Cosmos, eliminating the need for apps by intuitively understanding user needs and connecting them to the right AI services instantly .

Features : The device offers various functionalities like crafting messages in the user’s tone of voice, summarising emails, acting as a foreign language interpreter, translating conversations in real-time, identifying food using computer vision, and integrating with music streaming services like Tidal .

Collaborations : Humane has collaborated with companies like Microsoft, OpenAI, and T-Mobile to enhance the device’s capabilities and expand its features

The Humane AI Pin is designed to give a unique experience to its users and revolutionise their interaction with the technology by providing a seamless and intuitive AI experience in a compact wearable form.

Listing Humane AI Features and Capabilities

All features and capabilities of the Humane AI Pin are as follows:

Generative AI Assistance: The Humane AI Pin offers generative AI assistance, providing users with intuitive support and guidance. Intuitive Gesture Navigation: Users can navigate the device through intuitive gestures, enhancing the user experience and interaction with the AI features. Trust the Light Indicator: It is equipped with a trust light that indicates when the device is recording audio or capturing images, ensuring transparency and privacy for users. Voice Calling and Texting: It supports voice calling and texting functionalities, allowing users to communicate seamlessly through the device. Interactive Laser Ink Display: It projects an interactive user interface onto the user’s palm, offering a unique and futuristic way to interact with the device instead of using a traditional touchscreen panel. AI-Powered Features: The device is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, enabling advanced capabilities like language translation, voice messaging, concise meeting summaries, and more. Camera and Imaging Capabilities: It features a 13-megapixel camera with a 120-degree field-of-view and an f/2.4 aperture for capturing images, with future support for video capture expected via software updates. Hardware Specifications: It runs on an octa-core 2.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage for smooth performance.

A few of its connectivity options include 4G (eSIM), dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS.

It is also equipped with sensors like an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and ambient light sensor for enhanced functionality. Privacy Features: It incorporates a Trust Light LED indicator that changes colour based on device activity (green for image capture, pink for phone calls, orange/white for microphone/scan usage) to protect user privacy. Cosmos Operating System: It operates on an AI-powered operating system called Cosmos that eliminates the need for traditional apps by intuitively understanding user needs and connecting them to the right AI services instantly.

Humane AI: Price and Availability in India

The Humane AI Pin, a groundbreaking wearable device, is set to potentially launch in India soon, following its initial debut in the US. Priced at $699 (approximately Rs. 57,900), the Humane AI Pin offers a unique experience by integrating AI seamlessly into daily life, replacing the need for a smartphone. The company aims to understand user behaviour and preferences in India before officially launching the device in the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.