Home

Technology

OpenAI launches ChatGPT health for personalised wellness support: How this AI feature could change the way users manage health...

OpenAI launches ChatGPT health for personalised wellness support: How this AI feature could change the way users manage health…

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Health, a new AI-powered feature that connects medical records and wellness apps to offer secure, personalized health insights and everyday wellness support.

OpenAI today announced the official launch of ChatGPT Health, a new feature within its AI chatbot that allows users to connect their medical records and wellness apps for personalized health guidance.

Announced January 7, ChatGPT Health is OpenAI’s most significant step yet into the consumer health technology category. As more users turn to artificial intelligence for health and medical information each week by the millions, the organization has shifted toward making it easier for everyday users to interact with health data on their terms while still prioritizing privacy.

Differences between ChatGPT Health and Regular ChatGPT Interactions

Unlike the normal ChatGPT interface where users can ask general questions about health, ChatGPT Health creates a hub within the ChatGPT application to serve as a one-stop shop for health needs. There, users can connect their:

Medical records from healthcare providers

Health and wellness apps like Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, Peloton, and more

This allows the AI to form a context based on the user’s own health information in order to provide answers tailored to their wellness data, as opposed to generic information. OpenAI has also stated that the aim of the application is not to provide users with a service that would replace their doctor but to make people feel “more informed, prepared, and confident” as they make day-to-day health decisions.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mechanics of ChatGPT Health: Privacy and Security Measures

Privacy and security remain top priorities for the ChatGPT Health feature. OpenAI has said that:

Health chats and associated data are stored in a “secure, encrypted environment”

Conversations and files cannot be accessed by the standard ChatGPT feature

Sensitive health information will not be used to train AI models

This all means that while the AI may use information from your records in order to provide more helpful and insightful responses, this information remains safe and secure. This is meant to give users the peace of mind they need to begin to engage in personal health conversations.

In order to help users connect their records, OpenAI has also partnered with digital health platform b.well to allow access to information from a wide network of healthcare providers.

ChatGPT Health Abilities

ChatGPT Health, once connected with records and relevant apps, can be used for:

Analyzing lab results

Helping to prepare questions for a doctor’s appointment

Giving lifestyle, diet, and exercise advice

Comparing insurance or care options

All of these are areas that people have indicated that they want support with through new tools, but the company has made it clear that ChatGPT Health does not diagnose or treat conditions. Instead, the AI is there to help supplement people’s understanding of their health and provide clear and easy-to-understand insights before they consult with professionals.

ChatGPT Health Launch Availability

The new health chat feature is currently being rolled out slowly through a waitlist. While the service is available in select regions, OpenAI has said that the feature will become available both on web and mobile in the coming weeks.

With this latest product update, the organization is continuing its march into redefining everyday life through artificial intelligence. This is especially the case for consumer health technology, an area in which more and more users are looking for the personalization of advice as well as the privacy protections that an AI service can provide. As more consumers begin to use this and other AI tools, the lines will continue to blur between traditional wellness apps and more intelligent personal assistants.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.