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OpenAI launches GPT-5.5, said to be its smartest model; It will plan and execute projects autonomously

OpenAI launches GPT-5.5, said to be its smartest model; It will plan and execute projects autonomously

While previous AI models required step-by-step instructions at every stage, GPT-5.5 is capable of autonomously initiating and completing complex, multi-faceted tasks from start to finish.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: In the race for Artificial Intelligence (AI), OpenAI has unveiled its smartest and most sophisticated AI model to date: GPT-5.5. The company claims this represents the next major leap in the world of AI—one where the technology moves beyond mere conversation to actively executing your tasks.

While previous AI models required step-by-step instructions at every stage, GPT-5.5 is capable of autonomously initiating and completing complex, multi-faceted tasks from start to finish.

You can assign it any project, and it will handle the planning entirely on its own.

OpenAI Launches GPT-5.5 on April 23

OpenAI launched its latest and most powerful model—GPT-5.5 (codename: Spud)—on April 23, 2026. Compared to its predecessors, this model is significantly more “agentic,” meaning it operates with a much higher degree of autonomy.

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Key Features of GPT-5.5

Native Omnimodal: It processes text, images, audio, and video within a single unified system. While older models required separate modules for these different media types, GPT-5.5 comprehends and integrates them simultaneously.

Agentic AI: It does not merely answer questions; instead, it formulates its own strategies to complete complex assignments—such as writing code, conducting research, generating documents, and utilizing various tools to bring tasks to completion.

Enhanced Reasoning and Speed: It operates 1.5 times faster than previous models and features a dedicated “Thinking Mode,” designed to solve challenging mathematical and scientific problems with greater depth and precision. Massive Context Window: It can remember and process millions of words at once.

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