OpenAI Prepares To Unleash GPT Builder For ChatGPT Users; Here’s How It What We Know So Far

ChatGPT users can soon unleash their creativity and build their own chatbots with the GPT Builder tool that is currently being developed by OpenAI. The GPT Builder will allow users to create custom chatbots with their own unique personalities and abilities.

ChatGPT Creator and CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman Faces US Senate Panel Examining Artificial Intelligence (Reuters )

Open AI Update: Ahead of OpenAI’s inaugural developer conference, a substantial ChatGPT update has surfaced, unveiling a built-in custom chatbot creator. According to leaked screenshots and videos, the custom chatbot creator incorporates several features already present in ChatGPT, powered by GPT-4, including web browsing and data analysis, as reported by ‘The Verge’.

OpenAI To Have A New Marketplace

OpenAI will also have a new marketplace where users can share their chatbots or browse those created by others. Moreover, an SEO tools developer, Tibor Blaho, also shared a video of the UI for the feature in action, displaying a GPT Builder option that allows users to submit a prompt — for example, “make a creative who helps generate visuals for new products” — to develop a chatbot, the report said.

As shown in the video, there are options to select a default language, tone, and writing style for the bot on the “Create” tab. Then, on the “Configure” page, there are fields for naming, describing, and giving instructions to the bot on what it can and cannot do.

A user called Choi, who initially posted a summary of the rumoured updates a few days ago on X, also claimed that OpenAI is planning to release an enterprise ‘Team’ subscription plan with ‘Flexible’ and ‘Annual’ options.

Google To Invest $2 Billion In OpenAI Rival Anthropic

Google is reportedly investing $2 billion in AI startup company Anthropic, founded by former members of Microsoft-backed OpenAI, as the AI race heats up. The funding deal involves $500 million now and up to $1.5 billion later, reports The Wall Street Journal. Google had yet to comment on the development. In April, Google invested $300 million in the company, taking a 10 percent stake.

In September, Amazon said it will invest up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic with a minority ownership position in the company as competition grows in the growing generative AI market ruled by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Tech Mahindra CEO Accepts Sam Altman’s ‘Challenge’ To Build India’s ‘ChatGPT’

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, made a controversial statement during an event in India. When asked whether it was possible for Indians to create something like ChatGPT, he responded bluntly, “It’s hopeless.” This remark sparked a heated debate, with many Indians taking offense to his dismissive attitude towards their country’s tech capabilities.

Altman’s comments came in response to a question posed by Rajan Anandan, a prominent venture capitalist and the former head of Google India. Anandan had asked whether three Indian engineers with $10 million in funding could build a foundational AI model similar to ChatGPT. Altman’s response was unequivocal: “I think it is pretty hopeless.”

(with inputs from agencies)

