Oppo has launched its new smartphone Oppo A33 (2020) in India. This smartphone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, punch hole display, 90Hz refresh rate. In this smartphone, users get a rear fingerprint scanner and it comes with triple rear camera setup. The Oppo A33 smartphone has been launched in Indonesia last month and is now launched in India. It will be available for sale in India through Flipkart. The company has said that the phone is available in the offline market. Also Read - Oppo Launches True Wireless Earbuds Enco W51 Under Rs 5000

Oppo A33 Specifications

Oppo has launched Oppo A33 (2020) in just one variant, which is with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. It is launched in black color, has a 6.5-inch HD + hole punch display, whose screen resolution is 720×1600 pixels. Its screen refresh rate is 90Hz. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC processor is based on the Oppo A33 ColorOS 7.2 operating system and Android 10 is given in it. Oppo has given fingerprint sensor in the back of this phone screen as well. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launched in India With Snapdragon 720G: Check Specifications, Price, Camera

Oppo A33 Price

This smartphone has been launched at an initial price of Rs 11,990. This price is of the phone’s 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Oppo has stated that this smartphone is available through offline retailers. However, this phone will be available online by the end of this month. The company can make this smartphone available in the next sale of Flipkart. You will get 5% cashback on Kotak Bank, RBL Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda cards. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Quits Advertising Chinese Mobile Brand Oppo, Rejects His Multi-Crore Deal

Oppo A33 Camera Features

Talking about the OPPO A33 camera, it has a triple rear camera setup, in which the primary camera is 13 megapixels and it is accompanied by a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. This phone of Oppo has an 8 megapixel selfie camera. The battery in the Oppo A33 is large. The company has given a 5,000mAh battery in this phone, which supports 18W fast charging. Other features include Bluetooth v5, USB Type C port, Wi-Fi among others.