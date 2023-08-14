Home

Technology

Comparison | Oppo A58 4G Vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India, Specifications

Comparison | Oppo A58 4G Vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G debuted in India a day earlier on August 7. It is equipped by an in-house octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC.

Oppo A58 4G Vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Oppo launched the Oppo A58 4G on August 8. Priced under Rs 20,000, the latest Oppo smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, on the other hand, debuted in India a day earlier on August 7. It is equipped with an in-house octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC. Below, we have compared both the smartphones and mentioned all the specifications.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Oppo A58 4G Vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Comparison

Oppo A58 4G: Specifications

Oppo launched the Oppo A58 4G on August 8

Oppo A58 4G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

The smartphone is packed with 5,000mAh battery

Oppo A58 4G is available in a lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 14,999.

The smartphone is offered in two colour variants — Black and Green.

Oppo A58 4G comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

For processor, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 MC2 GPU

The smartphone runs on Android 13-based OS.

The Oppo A58 4G ships with ColorOS 13.1

The Oppo A58 4G features a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, alongwith an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

The 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo A58 4G supports 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G debuted in India on August 7.

It is equipped by an in-house octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC.

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung offers the Galaxy F34 5G in two RAM and storage configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs. 18,999, and an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option marked at Rs. 20,999.

It is available on Flipkart, and can offer discounts on select bank cards.

The two colour options for Samsung Galaxy F34 5G include Electric Black and Mystic Green.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G was launched in India sporting a 6.46-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED display.

The smartphone also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G run on Android 13-based OS.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G runs on One UI 5.1.

For optics, the Galaxy F34 5G sports a triple rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it get a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Galaxy F34 packs a large 6,000mAh battery. Both phones feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and gets connectivity support for GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3 and USB Type-C.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES