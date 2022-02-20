Oppo has raised the curtain from its much-anticipated smartphone Oppo A76. Oppo has launched the A76 in Malaysia and is expected to launch it in other markets soon. Notably, the new smartphone is the successor to Oppo A74 launched in April last year. The latest phone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo A76 sports a dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Oppo A76 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 5GB of extended RAM. The newly launched smartphone also features Oppo Glow Design that has a shimmering effect on the back panel.

Here are the specifications:

Oppo A76 is priced at MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Oppo A76 is available to purchase via Oppo’s official website in Malaysia.

Oppo is offering the smartphone in two colour options — Glowing Black and Glowing Blue

The dual-SIM Oppo A76 runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box.

It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) LCD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

Oppo A76 also features RAM expansion (up to 5GB), that essentially uses free storage space as RAM.

For optics, Oppo A76 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies and video calls, the phone gets an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset also features the Oppo Glow design on its rear panel.

Oppo A76 gets 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Onboard sensors include side-mounted fingerprint reader, facial recognition, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, virtual gyroscope, pedometer, GPS, A-GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

Earlier this week, Oppo A76 was tipped to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 17,000 in India. The Chinese tech giant has not announced an India launch date for the smartphone yet.