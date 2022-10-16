Oppo smartphone: If you have been thinking of buying Oppo’s mid-range smartphone for a long time, then now is a great opportunity. The company has drastically cut the price of its mid-range phone Oppo F21 Pro and it has now been listed at a lower price, as reported by aajtak.in.Also Read - Explainer: Will Your Current Smartphone Give You 5G Experience?

Retailer Mahesh Telecom has given information about this. According to the report, the price of the Oppo F21 Pro has been cut by Rs 1,000. This smartphone was introduced by the company in April of this year. Now it can be bought at a low price.

New price of Oppo F21 Pro

The price of the Oppo F21 Pro has been cut by Rs 1000. This is the mid-range smartphone of the company. The company launched this phone for Rs 22,999. Now it can be bought for Rs 21,999 after the price cut. You can buy this phone in Cosmic Black and Sunset Black color options.

Specifications of Oppo F21 Pro

Oppo F21 Pro has a 6.43-inch Full HD + screen. It has 1080×2400 pixel resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate and Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Apart from this, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage have been given in this phone which can be increased with the help of a microSD card. Oppo F21 Pro phone works on Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1.

Hybrid dual SIM support and an in-display fingerprint sensor have been given in this mid-range smartphone. A triple camera setup has been given at the rear of the phone. Its primary camera is 64 megapixels. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

A 16-megapixel camera has been given for selfies at the front of the phone. It has a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.