Oppo launched Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro smartphones as well as the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones Oppo Enco W51. The latest earphones of the OPO have many great features that make it different from others, including active noise cancellation and wireless charging. The company has been expanding its portfolio of smartphones as well as its audio products and smart accessories for quite some time. Oppo Enco W51 will be available on sale starting September 10 in India.

The company has priced the Oppo Enco W51 earbuds at Rs 4,999. These earbuds can be purchased with blue and white color options. Oppo Enco W51 has a 25mAh battery in each earpiece, as well as a 480mAh battery in the charging case. The company claims that it has a backup of 3.5 hours with the active noise cancellation feature. In addition, the charging hair backup is up to 20 hours along with Hybrid microphones. Apart from this, touch control feature has been provided in this earbud. Users can tap on these earbuds, from changing the music track to the call pick.

These OPPO earbuds come with Qi wireless charging support, which makes it quite special. However, Samsung and other companies are also providing this kind of feature in their earbuds. The Oppo Enco W51 can be charged with almost all wireless charging mats and pads. In addition, charging can also be done via USB Type-C port. Oppo's latest Oppo Enco W51 earbuds will give a tough competition to Vivo TWS Neo. Talking about Vivo's latest earbuds, its price is Rs 5,990.

Oppo Enco W51 has an IP 54 rating, due to which this device will also protect itself from water and dust. At the same time, these earbuds have a 7mm dynamic driver. Along with this, Bluetooth 5.0 has been given for connectivity.