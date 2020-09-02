Oppo is bringing two new smartphones Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro in India. The company said that it will be launched on September 2 at 7 pm. This will be an online event, which can be seen live on the company’s social media platforms. A few days ago, the company released a teaser regarding the Oppo F17 Pro, in which it was described as the thinnest phone of this year. Also, many reports related to both the smartphones of this series were also leaked and the information about the potential price and specification was revealed. The company claims that it will be only 7.48mm. Not only this, but a total of 6 cameras will also be available on the phone. The same F17 smartphone will be its light version, which will see slightly different specifications.

Oppo F17 and F17 Pro Launching Event

The Flauntastic Online Music of Oppo F17 series will begin on September 2 at 7 pm and can be seen live on the company’s official YouTube channel. Many popular artists will perform music at this event including Raftaar, Harrdy Sandhu and the popular fashion influencer, Nikki Mehra. Ritwik Dhanjani will be the host of this launch show.

Oppo F17 Expected Specifications

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the upcoming Oppo F17 smartphone will have a Snapdragon 662 processor with a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED Full HD Plus display. Apart from this, users can get a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which will have a 16MP primary sensor, 8MP sensor, and 2-2MP sensor. With this, a 16MP selfie camera can be given in the front of this phone. Talking about other features, the company will give a 4,000mAh battery in this smartphone with a 30W flash charge.

Oppo F17 Pro Expected Specifications

According to media reports revealed so far, the phone can get a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, which will be full HD + resolution. In this, the MediaTek Helio p95 processor and in-display fingerprint sensor can be found. The phone can get 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and front camera with 16MP + depth sensor. The phone will come with a 4000mAh battery which will support 30 Watt VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

Oppo F17 and F17 Pro Leaked Price

According to the leaked reports, the price of Oppo F17 and F17 Pro smartphones will be between 25,000 and 30,000 rupees. Both these smartphones will be launched in the market with many color options.

Oppo launched the Oppo F15 smartphone earlier this year. The price of this smartphone is Rs 16,990. Talking about the feature, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display in Oppo F15. Also, for better performance, this smartphone has the Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. Apart from this, this smartphone has got a quad-camera setup, in which the first is a 48MP primary sensor, the second 8MP lens, the third is a 2MP depth sensor and the fourth is a 2MP macro lens. Also, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera.