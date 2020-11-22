New Delhi: Smartphone brand OPPO has consistently been launching solid devices for its Indian fans every year and now with F17, the company has brought a toned-down version of the F17 Pro to fire up the mid-price segment. Also Read - Oppo A33 Launches in India in Affordable Price: Check Specifications, Price, Other Details

The smartphone is available in two variants of 6GB+128GB as well as 8GB+128GB for Rs 16,990 and Rs 18,990, respectively. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Quits Advertising Chinese Mobile Brand Oppo, Rejects His Multi-Crore Deal

F17 comes in three exciting colours — Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver. Also Read - Oppo Shuts Operations at Greater Noida Factory After Six Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

We used the Dynamic Orange (6GB+128GB) variant for a couple of days and here is what we think about the device.

In terms of design, the smartphone scores good marks thanks to its super impressive build quality.

The device weighs just 163 grams which makes it one of the lightest smartphones available in the market.

OPPO F17 boasts a beautiful Super AMOLED display with a 7.45 mm slim body along with a leather-feel texture giving it a premium look.

The 2.5D curved body gives the phone a simpler style and flatter body.

The smartphone comes with leather finished back panel that does not attract any fingerprints on the back and one can easily use it without a case.

It comes with a rounded square camera module on the back and along with the OPPO branding in the bottom right corner.

The volume buttons are placed on the left and the Home button on the right, perfectly placed for single-hand usage.

In addition to this, the OPPO F17 also features a 3.5mm Audio Jack along with a USB Type-C port and the speaker grill in the bottom.

The smartphone sports a 6.44-inch Ultra HD display with a 2400X1080 resolution.

In terms of performance, the display is good for the price as it flaunts good viewing angles and can also get decently bright.

The colour accuracy and contrast are also good.

The device sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and two 2MP monochrome sensors.

On the front, it will feature a 16MP sensor to take selfies.

The camera app comes with a lot of features that include an Extra HD Mode that takes higher resolution images, Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Beautify filters and more.

In broad daylight, the smartphone took images that came out natural. Even low-light images had good colour reproduction and you won’t mind them sharing them on the social media.

The device offers an integrated hardware-software camera solution with a 16MP front camera that offers higher sensitivity and more clarity under low-light conditions.

OPPO F17 is powered by an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core SoC. It is further coupled with an Adreno 610 GPU and paired with 6GB RAM.

The smartphone performed smoothly, regardless of whether for a casual purpose like posting on social media or playing games.

The device is powered by a 4000mAh battery which uses 30W VOOC Charge.

The battery backup is one of the few things that stands out.

One can easily get through the day with a single charge if using a smartphone for streaming videos, surfing the web and other everyday tasks.

The device comes with a third generation of in-display fingerprint unlock technology that provides advanced security for faster and more accurate fingerprint recognition.

The device runs Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 7.2 on top.

We didn’t find any issues with ColorOS 7.2 and the overall experience was smooth.

The device comes with a lot of pre-installed apps like DocVault, MusicParty, Amazon Shopping, and OPPO Lab but most of them can be uninstalled easily.

Conclusion: OPPO F17 is an overall decent smartphone, competing against some of the popular mid-segment devices like Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme 7 and Vivo S1 Pro, among others.

If you are looking for a smartphone with super look and feel and which is different from others, we would suggest OPPO F17.