Home

Technology

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Launched With 64 MP AI Camera In India; Check Complete Features, Price Details Here

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Launched With 64 MP AI Camera In India; Check Complete Features, Price Details Here

With just one tap, subjects in photos can be extracted and saved as transparent PNG files thanks to AI-based smart image matting, which the Oppo F25 Pro 5G introduces to the Indian market.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G smartphone comes with 6.7 inch AMOLED display and 120 Hz refresh rate.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo, has just added its latest addition to its smartphone list, the Oppo F25 5G. The smartphone is placed in the mid range segment market in India and sports exciting features such as a 64 MP AI rear camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SOC chipset, and runs on Android 14 based ColorOS 14.

Trending Now

Check out more details on the Oppo F25 5G smartphone here.

You may like to read

Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Features, Specifications

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G is a feature-packed smartphone with impressive specifications. Here are some key features and specifications based on the search results:

Operating System: The Oppo F25 Pro 5G runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.0 .

Processor: It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC .

RAM and Storage: The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB, expandable via microSD card .

Display: It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2412 pixels, Panda glass protection, and up to 120Hz refresh rate .

Camera: The Oppo F25 Pro 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera .

Battery: Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, allowing for quick charging from zero to 100% in just 48 minutes .

Connectivity: The phone supports various connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, and more .

Design: It has an IP65-certified build for dust and water protection and weighs around 177 grams .

Additionally, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G brings AI-based smart image matting to the Indian market, enabling subjects in photos to be extracted and saved as transparent PNG files with a single tap.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Price, Availability

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G is available in India with the following pricing and availability details:

Price: The Oppo F25 Pro 5G is priced at ₹23,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹25,999 .

Availability: The phone is set to go on sale starting from March 5, 2024, and will be available for purchase on Oppo’s e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and other major retail outlets .

These prices make the Oppo F25 Pro 5G an attractive option for users looking for a feature-rich smartphone at a competitive price point.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Alternatives

In the price segment of Rs 23,000 to Rs 25,000, there are several alternatives to the Oppo F25 Pro 5G that offer better value for money and performance. Here are some options to consider:

OnePlus Nord CE 2: Priced similarly to the Oppo F25 Pro 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 offers a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Realme GT Neo 3: Another competitive option in this price range is the Realme GT Neo 3, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition: The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is known for its gaming-centric features and performance. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.