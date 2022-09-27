OPPO Festive Offer 2022: Global Technology Brand OPPO announced the ‘Oppo Festive Offer 2022’ on Monday, September 26, 2022. The company is offering attractive discounts on smartphones, tablets, and TWS earbuds as part of this promotion. The offers are available on all retail channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO Store, and some offline retailers.Also Read - How to Check Your Bank Balance Using Aadhaar Card: A Step-By-Step Guide Here

The OPPO A54 is available at a 10% discount, while the A and F series smartphones are available with no-cost EMI for up to 3 and 6 months, respectively. Those looking for an exchange offer can get Rs 2,000 off on the F21 Pro series, Rs 1,500 off on the A77, and Rs 1,000 off of the A57. Those who pay with an SBI debit/credit card will also receive a 10% instant discount.

OPPO Festive Offer 2022 on Flipkart

The K10 (6GB variant) and K10 5G (8GB variant) are each discounted by Rs 2,000, while the F19 Pro+ is discounted by Rs 2,000. Those who take advantage of the exchange offer will save Rs 4,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000 on the Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8, and F21 Pro, respectively. Meanwhile, ICICI credit card holders will receive a 10% cashback on purchases of Rs 5,000 or more.

OPPO Festive Offer 2022 on OPPO Offline Store

The F series smartphones are available at no-cost EMI of up to 6 months. Meanwhile, an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 is applicable on Reno 8 series, F21 series, A77, and A57.

OPPO Festive Offer 2022 on OPPO EarBuds

Interested users can buy Enco Buds for Rs 1,499 and Enco Buds2 for Rs 1,799. Meanwhile, the Enco Air 2 and Enco X 2 can be purchased for Rs 1,999 and Rs 9,999. At 50% off, OPPO will be available at only Rs 2,999.