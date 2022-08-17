Oppo Smartphone launch: Chinese technology giant Oppo has launched Oppo Reno 8 in Indonesia on Monday. Oppo Reno-series 4G smartphone has an AI (artificial intelligence) backed triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel main sensor. The latest smartphone will be available in two different colour options.Also Read - Realme 9i 5G To Be Launched On This Date | Check Expected Price, Specifications Here
The display of Oppo Reno 8 has a 90Hz refresh rate and the phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Oppo Reno 8 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging.
The new device comes in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration with an option to expand available memory up to 13GB utilising unused inbuilt storage.
Oppo Reno 8: Here are some of the specifications
- Oppo Reno 8 price is set at IDR 49,99,000 (roughly Rs. 26,800) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
- The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8 runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1
- The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate.
- The display has 409ppi pixel density and 97 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.
- The 4G phone is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
- As mentioned, available memory can be “expanded” up to 13GB using unutilised inbuilt storage.
- For optics, the Oppo Reno 8 features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 79-degree field of view.
- The camera unit also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/3.3 lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor with an f/2.4 lens.
- For selfies, the Reno 8 series phone features a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor at the front with f/2.4 lens.
- Both rear and front cameras support different professional photography
- The smartphone has videography modes such as night photography, slow motion, time-lapse photography, panorama, portrait, and extra HD among others. It offers 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage as well.
- Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 8 include 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, OTG and USB Type-C port.
- Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and pedometer.
It is important to note that the smartphcurrently listed on multiple e-commerce websites including JD.com, Shopee, and Lazada for pre-reservations and it will go on sale starting August 25. It is offered in two colour options — Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black (translated).