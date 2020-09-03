China’s smartphone maker Oppo has launched its latest Oppo Enco W51 earbuds in India and it is similar to AirPod Pro from the front view. The earbuds have a 7mm driver, which produces dynamic bass. Apart from this, the latest earbuds have got a noise cancellation feature and support Android and iOS operating systems. Also Read - Apple AirPods shipments delayed, would only hit shores by January 2017: Reports

The company has priced the Oppo Enco W51 earbuds at Rs 4,999. These earbuds can be purchased with blue and white color options. At the same time, the sale of these earbuds will start on 7 September. Oppo’s latest Enco W51 earbuds come with a noise cancellation feature along with Hybrid microphones. Apart from this, the touch control feature is given in this latest earbuds by the company. It is worth noting that the company has also launched two new smartphones Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro in India along with these new earphones.

Oppo Enco W51 Specifications

Oppo Enco W51 has the feature of active noise cancellation and the company has claimed that it can reduce the noise by 35db. Three microphone systems have been given in Oppo Enco W51 TWS earphones with the support of wireless charging. You can charge it by placing it on the Qi-enabled wireless charging pad. For charging, it has also been given the USB Type C port. The company has said that it has a 25mAh battery. Talking about the charging case, it has a 480mAh battery. The company claims that it has been given 7m dynamic drivers and its battery gives a backup of 3.5 hours. The total backup of the charging case is up to 20 hours.

Oppo’s latest Oppo Enco W51 earbuds will give a tough competition to Vivo TWS Neo. Talking about Vivo’s latest earbuds, its price is Rs 5,990. The Vivo TWS Neo earbuds come with a sleek design as well as a large audio driver.