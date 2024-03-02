Oppo Launches Watch X With Wear OS, Snapdragon Processor | Check Features, Availability Here

Home

The Oppo Watch X offers a range of features, including a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, a dual operating system, health monitoring capabilities, and a stylish design

The Oppo Watch X is powered by Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset and runs on Watch OS.

New Delhi: Oppo launched the Watch X on February 29, 2024. The smartwatch comes with a Snapdragon W5 chipset and a dual operating system and features a 1.43-inch OLED display with a 466×466 pixel resolution. The Watch X runs on Google Wear OS 4 and is currently available in Platinum Black and Mars Brown colour options.

Here are all the features, specifications, pricing, and other alternatives of the Oppo Watch X.

Oppo Watch X: Features and Specifications

Design and Display: Circular dial with a stainless steel case. 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466×466 pixel resolution and Sapphire Crystal Glass protection. Always-on display with 1000 nits peak brightness.

Hardware: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Operating System: Dual operating system with Wear OS and RTOS.

Health and Fitness Features: Heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, stress level monitoring, and sleep tracking with the Sleep Snoring Risk Assessment feature. Over 100 sports modes, including cardio machine recognition.

Battery Life: 500mAh battery offering up to 48 hours of battery life with heavy usage, up to 100 hours in Smart Mode, and up to 12 days in Power Saver mode.

Additional Features: Military-grade certification and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Fast charging support provides up to 24 hours of battery life with just a 10-minute charge.



Oppo Watch X: Availability and Pricing in India

In Malaysia:

Price: MYR 1,399 (approximately $295).

Availability: Open sales started on March 2, 2024.

In Singapore:

Price: Starting at SG$ 499.

Availability: Available for purchase starting March 2, 2024.

In India:

Expected Price: Rs 12,999.

Availability: Expected to launch soon.

The Oppo Watch X offers a range of features, including a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, a dual operating system, health monitoring capabilities, and a stylish design. With varying prices across different regions, the smartwatch caters to users looking for a blend of functionality and aesthetics.

Oppo Watch X: Alternatives

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch Price: Rs 19,870

Features: ECG app, heart rate tracking, stress management tools, built-in GPS, NFC payments, and Alexa built-in. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth Price: Rs 18,448

Features: 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos W920 chipset, 16GB storage, 5ATM water resistance, and up to 40 hours of battery life. Puma Sport Connected Smartwatch Price: Rs 19,995

Features: 1.2-inch touchscreen display, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and smartphone notifications. Fossil Julianna HR FTW6036 Smartwatch Price: Rs 18,396

Features: 1.2-inch touchscreen display, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and smartphone notifications. WatchOut Wearable MadGaze IoT-enabled Smartwatch Price: Rs 20,466

Features: 1.39-inch AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and smartphone notifications. Oppo Watch 46mm Price: Rs 19,649

Features: 1.61-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 8GB storage, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

