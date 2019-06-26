New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has scaled up the production capacity of its recently-launched smartphone Reno 10x Zoom which has been sold out, to better meet the gowing demand, the company said on Wednesday.

Oppo is also extending offers for all the customers wherein they can get cashback of Rs 2,500 at offline channels from July 8-July 20.

The smartphone would soon be available across online and offline stores.

The device is equipped with the new camera technology and design. The rear optics include 48MP, 13MP and 8MP lenses while the front has been equipped with soft light along with a 16MP lens.

Other specifications of the device include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 inside, 6/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (respectively), a 6.6-inch AMOLED display without any notch and super thin bezels, as well as 3D-curved glass for aesthetics and protection.

The smartphone gets a USB-C port, and a 4,065mAh battery with Oppo’s patented VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. The device is 9.3mm thick, and weighs 210g.