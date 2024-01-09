Home

Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 To Debut In India On January 12 With Android 14-Based ColorOS 14

Oppo Reno 11 is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the Pro model could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Oppo is all set to launch Oppo Reno 11 Pro and Oppo Reno 11 on January 12. The company has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 11 series will run on Android-14-based ColorOS 14 in India. Interested buyers must also note that Oppo has promised three-generation Android updates and up to four years of security updates for the latest flagship handsets.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 11 series was launched in China in November last year. The Indian version of Oppo Reno 11 is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the Pro model could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro and Oppo Reno 11: Key Specifications

Both Oppo Reno 11 Pro and Reno 11 will ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 out of the box in India.

The handsets are confirmed to receive three major Android version upgrades and four years of security updates.

The latest ColorOS version based on Android 14 has an Aquamorphic design with new sound effects, colour systems, and interactions, and includes a Trinity Engine to improve RAM and storage management.

It has several AI-powered features and new privacy functionalities. It offers an AI-powered Smart Touch, updated File Dock, Smart Image Matting feature, and Smart Charging among others.

The Indian variants of Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro are said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, respectively.

The Chinese version of the vanilla model has MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset under the hood, whereas the Pro model is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Oppo Reno 11 series boasts 6.70-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) OLED curved displays with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

They have a triple rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Both phones have 32-megapixel shooters for selfies and video chats. There is a 4,700mAh battery on the Reno 11 Pro with 80W Super Flash Charge support.

The Oppo Reno 11 houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W Super Flash Charge.

