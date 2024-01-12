OPPO Reno 11, Reno 11 Pro Available Now For Pre-Order: Check Features, Specifications, Price Details Here

Home

The OPPO Reno 11 and the OPPO Reno 11 Pro are available for pre-booking on Flipkart and OPPO's official website. Check features, specifications, price details here.

The Oppo Reno 11 starts at Rs 39,999 in India.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone giant OPPO has just launched the highly anticipated Reno 11 series in India, bringing two smartphones to the market: the OPPO Reno 11 and the OPPO Reno 11 Pro. Both phones are available for pre-booking on Flipkart and OPPO’s official website and will soon be available for purchase through Flipkart, OPPO channels, and other partner retailers. Here is a detailed dive into the features, specifications, and price of the Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro.

OPPO Reno 11: Features

The Reno 11 boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. It’s powered by the Dimensity 7050 chipset and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, making it suitable for everyday tasks and light gaming. On the camera front, it features a triple-lens rear system with a 50MP main sensor, along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP telephoto lens. A 32MP selfie camera rounds out the package. The Reno 11 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging for rapid top-ups.

OPPO Reno 11 Pro: Features

The Reno 11 Pro takes performance and camera capabilities up a notch. It boasts a similar 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but its OLED panel boasts a higher peak brightness of 950 nits for better outdoor visibility. Under the hood, the Dimensity 8200 CPU and Arm Mali G610 MC6 GPU offer a significant performance boost, ideal for demanding tasks and heavy gaming. The camera system also receives an upgrade, with a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharper low-light photos, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a dedicated 32MP telephoto lens for enhanced zoom capabilities. The Reno 11 Pro runs on a slightly smaller 4,600mAh battery, but it compensates with faster 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

Oppo Reno 11 vs 11 Pro Specifications Comparison

Feature OPPO Reno 11 OPPO Reno 11 Pro Display 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz curved AMOLED 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED with 950 nits peak brightness Processor Dimensity 7050 Dimensity 8200 Rear Camera 50MP + 8MP + 32MP 50MP OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 32MP telephoto Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery 5,000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC charging 4,600mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC charging Starting Price Rs 29,999 Rs 39,999

The Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro are available for preorder on the official Oppo website.

