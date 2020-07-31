Oppo has launched its Reno 4 Pro in India with powerful processor, Quad cameras, and Fast charging feature. The company has unveiled its latest smartphone in an AR Launch Event. Users can purchase Reno 4 Pro through a popular E-commerce website from 15 August on Amazon, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq, Reliance Digital, Chroma, Sangeetha, and Poorvika. Also Read - Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro, Reno 2, A9 2020, A3s and more

The company has priced the only variant of this device with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage at Rs 34,990. This phone can be purchased in Starry Night and Silky White color options and the weight of this phone is only 161 grams. This device of Oppo comes with Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2. The sale of this phone will start on Flipkart from August 5. Buyers will also get several cashbacks offers in the sale. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone has a 6.553-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Also, this smartphone has a Qual-Com Snapdragon 765 5G processor.

Talking about the camera, users have got a triple rear camera setup in it, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 13-megapixel telephoto lens (support 5 x hybrid zoom and 20 x digital zoom). For clicking beautiful selfies, a 32 megapixels front camera is given in Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The company has given features like Wi-Fi, 5G network, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB port Type-C in this smartphone. Apart from this, users have got 4,000 mAh battery with 65-watt super flash charge in this device.

The sensors in Oppo Reno 4 Pro includes Geomagnetic induction, proximity light sensor, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and support step counting function.

The company has also launched a smartwatch for the first time in India. It has been named Oppo Watch and it has been launched in 46mm size in addition to 41mm. This latest smartwatch comes with 1.91-inch dual-curved AMOLED display along with a 300mah battery and VOOC fast charging technology. Users get several color straps in this wearable quad dialer. Fitness features ranging from heart rate tracking to sleep monitoring are available in it and it comes with 5 exercise sensors. The battery capacity of Oppo Watch can be backed up to 36 hours on a single charge. This smartwatch by Oppo is priced at Rs 19,990 for 46mm and Rs 14,990 for 41mm.

The watch features Google Fit, Google Pay, and Google Assistance along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for both variants. The second variant of 46mm is launched with 1.9-inch 402×476-pixel AMOLED display and battery with slightly larger in size i.e 430mAh. The watch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 and Ambiq Micro Apollo 3 processor.