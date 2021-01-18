Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Launch: Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is releasing today in India. Earlier, the smartphone was launched in China — alongside the Oppo Reno 5 5G. The company has announced that the smartphone will come with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology and punch hole curved display. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will also feature a quad-camera setup at the back tucked in a rectangular camera module. One of the highlights of the smartphone includes its 5G connectivity. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, reported NDTV’s Gadgets 360.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G expected price in India

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India price is yet to be revealed officially, though it is likely to be close to what was announced in China last month. The phone was launched at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It debuted in Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Starry Night colour options.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that carries a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The smartphone also includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage front, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also includes normal connectivity options, including 5G support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Besides, the phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Enco X expected price in India

Similar to the Reno 5 Pro smartphone, the Oppo Enco X is yet to receive an official price tag in India, but it is expected to align the China pricing that was announced in October last year. The earbuds were launched at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

Oppo Enco X specifications

The Oppo Enco X come with a dual driver setup that houses 11mm moving coil drivers and 6mm plan diaphragm drivers. The earbuds also come with a dual-microphone system that enables active noise cancellation. Oppo has provided Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, with support for SBC, AAC, and LHDC audio codecs. The company claims that using new hardware advancements, the Enco X earbuds provide audio transmission delay of as low as 47 milliseconds.