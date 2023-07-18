Home

Oppo To Launch Oppo K11 5G On July 25; Specifications, Price, Colour Options Teased

The upcoming Oppo K11 5G will be priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,900), Bobee Liu, Oppo China President, stated in a Weibo post

Oppo To Launch Oppo K11 5G On July 25

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo K11 5G in China on July 25. The latest Oppo smartphone will be a successor to the Oppo K10 5G, which was unveiled in April 2022. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the price and certain key specifications of the Oppo K11 5G. According to the company, the Oppo K10 5G will be packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging technology support.

The company has said that the colour options and design of the Opoo K11 5G handset. The phone is seen with a flat display and a 2.8D curved back with rounded edges.

Here are the specifications of Oppo K11 5G:

The upcoming Oppo K11 5G will be priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,900), Bobee Liu, Oppo China President, stated in a Weibo post The company will offer a flagship-level camera in the handset, Bobee Liu said. The phone is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. It will launch in Glacier Blue and Moon Shadow Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is speculated that the phone aims to compete with the Honor X50, which starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The company revealed the colour options and design of the Opoo K11 5G handset. The phone is seen with a flat display and a 2.8D curved back with rounded edges. The volume rocker and the power button are seen on the right edge. The handset is confirmed to measure 8.23mm in thickness and weigh 184 grams. For optics, the triple camera setup is expected to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the selfie camera on the Oppo K11 5G is said to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. The tipster also suggests that the phone will pack a Snapdragon 782G SoC, a 6.7″ full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and offer LPDDR4x RAM with UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo's K11 5G is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

For security, it is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also likely to support NFC connectivity and be equipped with an X-axis haptic motor, an IR blaster and dual speakers.

