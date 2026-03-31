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Oracle layoffs: Bad news for employees as tech giant to cut 30000 jobs, says report, reason is...

Oracle layoffs: Bad news for employees as tech giant to cut 30000 jobs, says report, reason is…

Oracle is reportedly aiming a massive layoff amid rising AI spending. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Oracle layoffs: Bad news for employees as tech giant to cut 30000 jobs, says report

Oracle layoffs: Oracle has begun another round of layoffs across its global offices, and it has left many employees completely shocked. People woke up early in the morning to find their termination emails sitting in their inboxes. According to the reports, many workers in the US, India and other regions said they started receiving emails from “Oracle Leadership” as early as 6 AM, telling them their roles were eliminated with immediate effect. The company is targeting to eliminate as many as 30,000 jobs for the expansion of its AI data centres. According to a report by CIO, the tech giant is also aiming to sell its parts.

Oracle’s layoff email

Many employees in the organisation took screenshots of the layoff email, which was sent from “Oracle Leadership” and further read:

We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position. After careful consideration of Oracle’s current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day. We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us. After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date.

No warning, just an email

What made the situation worse was how all of this was communicated. Many employees mentioned there was no prior notice, no call from the respective HRs, and not even a discussion with their managers before this happened.

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Instead, they simply woke up to an email saying their job role has been removed and that the same day would be their last working day. The message did thank them for their contribution, but also confirmed immediate termination, which felt quite abrupt for most people.

Teams across regions hit

Reports suggest that several teams were impacted, including Revenue and Health Sciences (RHS) and SaaS and Virtual Operations Services (SVOS). In some cases, almost 30 per cent of a team was cut at once, which is honestly quite significant.

Oracle’s India operations were also affected, especially the NetSuite India Development Centre. Employees across different roles, like engineers, managers and product teams were laid off, and it seems the impact was pretty widespread.

The email has spread panic among the employees belonging to the tech companies.

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