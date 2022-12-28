OTP Scam Alert: How To Stay Safe From Fake Delivery Executives?

Delhi: Cybercrimes is on a steep rise across the world. With advancement of technology there has also been growth in ways and manner in which frauds prey on their victims. Recently, fraudsters have fo

OTP Scam Alert: How To Stay Safe From Fake Delivery Executives?

Delhi: Cybercrimes is on a steep rise across the world. With advancement of technology there has also been growth in ways and manner in which frauds prey on their victims. Recently, fraudsters have found a way around the One Time Password (OTP) delivery system that is often used by several e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart.

Over the past few days several cases of fake delivery executives collecting OTPs from customers has been logged. These people tend to keep a check on customers who are frequent e-commerce shoppers.

Furthermore, they ask for the order amount stating that it is a cash on delivery. In case the customers refuse to receive the delivery package, they pretend as if they are cancelling the delivery. To finalise the cancellation of the order, scammers trick the customers and ask for OTP. Ultimately, after receiving the OTP they hack the cell phones of the customers and steal the money.

How To BE Safe From OTP Scam:

Do not share OTP with anyone.

Receiving money never requires for you to scan QR code. Hence, if someone does so, it likely a scam.

As lot of companies, institutions do not ask for OTP, it is best advised to double verify the person who is asking for it.

Make sure to open the delivery package before paying the money and confirming the delivery.

Do not trust anyone with links or websites asking for any kind of personal information.

Try to pay online using verified platforms to avoid scanning the QR codes on payment on delivery.

Be vigilant on the multiple links you receive on email or via text messages. Some app may even initiate fake transactions to phish you into giving some personal data.

Despite high-tech security, somehow fraudsters find a way to dupe people in multiple scam schemes like 5G, travel agents, OTP, loan and more. Therefore, in the digital era, digital literacy is of utmost important so as to navigate the way of life with internet.