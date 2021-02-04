New Delhi: Parler CEO and co-founder John Matze has reportedly been fired by his company’s own board of directors. This comes just days after his social media platform Parler was largely wiped off the internet after the Capitol Hill riot. His termination was confirmed after he sent a memo to Fox News, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal. Matze’s LinkedIn page also shows an employment end date of January 2021. Also Read - Donald Trump, Greta Thunberg, WHO, Kremlin Critic on The List of Nobel Peace Prize Nominees

In his memo to Fox News, Matze wrote, "On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision. I understand that those who now control the company have made some communications to employees and other third parties that have unfortunately created confusion and prompted me to make this public statement."

He further wrote that over the past few months he has been met with "constant resistance" to his original vision for the social media platform following Amazon Web Services' decision to shut Parler down for failure to moderate "egregious content" related to the Capitol riot.

“Over the past few months, I’ve met constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech and my view of how the Parler site should be managed. For example, I advocated for more product stability and what I believe is a more effective approach to content moderation,” Matze added.

He continued, “I have worked endless hours and fought constant battles to get the Parler site running but at this point, the future of Parler is no longer in my hands. I want to thank the Parler employees, the people on Parler and Parler supporters for their tireless work and devotion to the company. They are an amazing group of diverse, hardworking and talented individuals and I have the utmost respect for them. Many of them have become my second family.”

Parler, is one of the social media platforms which was widely embraced by former US President Donald Trump’s supporters because it favored free speech, saw a spike in users following Twitter’s permanent suspension of President Trump. The platform also allowed posts that include conspiracy theories, threats and hate speech, among other things.