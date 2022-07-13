New Delhi: Here comes a big update for the passengers who are regular travellers on trains. Now they can track train status, location with a new feature on their WhatsApp. redBus, world’s largest online bus ticketing platform, has launched one-of-a-kind free service on WhatsApp called redRail, which provides up-to-the-minute information on location and arrival of all intercity passenger trains across the country.Also Read - Is Texting Your Boss 'Hey' Offensive & Unprofessional? Viral WhatsApp Chat Triggers Debate Around Work Ethics

The redRail app has been tested to operate smoothly even in low internet bandwidth areas, on phones with low memory configuration and those running older Android versions, for the benefit of users across Bharat or rural India.

This new feature and facility are live, with redBus being the first enterprise to launch LTS (Live Train Status) directly on WhatsApp.

The passengers can reach +91 9538039911 on WhatsApp and put their train number to know the exact location, running status and time of arrival of their train before embarking on their journey.

Notably, this facility enables a hassle-free experience, void of anxieties associated with waiting or scouting for updates on the train. Moreover, the travellers can use the feature to track their live location on the go during the course of their journey and share it with their loved ones.

The passengers must note that the facility needs no additional installation/memory/application, apart from WhatsApp, further allowing travelers to save their mobile data and battery, while trying to know the coordinates of the train.

The Indian Railways is poised to become the third-largest rail network in the world, in the next five years and has been transporting over 22 million passengers every day in the pre-pandemic period.

The passenger traffic in the railway sector, which had witnessed a drop in the fiscal year 2021 due to the pandemic, is fast picking up with a spurt in travel being witnessed in the recent months.

In this regard, redBus plans to make passenger experience stress-free, while limiting contact points for people, in the wake of Covid, enhancing safety standards.

Giving details on the launch of the new feature, Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer, redRail by redBus, said, “The objective of launching this rail tracking and information service, is to provide a very easy and convenient way for people all across the country, especially in rural areas, to have a real-time information window on trains. WhatsApp is one of the most popular and reliable instant messaging platforms used by millions of people in the country and thus a platform of choice for us to facilitate a seamless discovery experience for our users. We believe this feature will go a long way in alleviating anxieties associated with pre-boarding and while traveling in a train, making a difference to the 22 million people traveling on intercity trains every day and would like to dedicate this to them.”