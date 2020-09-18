Google has pulled down Paytm from its Google PlayStore claiming that the company is violating privacy. Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy said: “We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.” Also Read - In a Sudden Move, Google Removes Paytm App From Play Store; Says Won't Endorse 'Any Gambling App'

Google further added, "We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently."

The reason of pulling down Paytm from Google PlayStore is not yet known. But Google is claiming that the company can’t entertain the gambling apps. Google had earlier notified Paytm developers regarding this issue and were in touch with the company regarding the digital wallet and e-commerce app.

@Paytm & @PaytmFirstGames pulled down from Google Playstore@GoogleIndia cites Violation of Google Play gambling policies & says we don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting@MugdhaCNBCTV18 @ShereenBhan @vijayshekhar pic.twitter.com/Zj4QivQ45A — Megha Vishwanath (@MeghaVishwanath) September 18, 2020

No further information is known regarding the removal of Paytm from the Google PlayStore. Twitter has flooded soon after the news came in light. Paytm app repeatedly violated company’s policies including online casinos and other unregulated gambling apps. Paytm is still available on the Apple App Store.