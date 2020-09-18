Google has removed the Paytm App from its Google PlayStore under privacy violations. Google said in its statement that the company won’t allow gambling apps in its store. Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy said, “We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.” Also Read - Paytm App Removed From Google Play Store: Google Pulls Down Payment App For Repeat Privacy Violations

What Paytm Said After Google Removes It From PlayStore –

Paytm issued an official statement through its Twitter account. Paytm has tweeted and informed that: "Paytm app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store to download or update. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe and people who already have the Paytm app downloaded can use their Paytm app as usual."

Dear Paytm'ers,

Paytm has only been removed from the Google Play Store but if you are iPhone users then you can still use it through Apple App store. However, the reason for the removal of Paytm from the Google Play Store has not yet been revealed. Nothing can be said clearly about why Google has taken this decision. But if Paytm is already present in your phone, then you can still use it. This app is used a lot for everything from small to big payments to shopping and investment.

According to a statement issued by Google, this has been done due to violation of the guideline. Google said in its statement that we cannot promote or promote any app that promotes online gambling or sports betting. Also any app that can win money in money prizes, cash prizes or paid tournaments. We promise that we do not promote that app.

Google wants Paytm to remove gambling games from the Paytm app

According to reports, Google has given this information to the company that their app is being removed from the Google Play Store. And it can be restored once the gambling games are deleted from the payment app. Paytm has become the most prominent app in today’s era. This fintech company has received funding from Alibaba Group of China.