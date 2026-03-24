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Paytm New UPI Update: Users can now make payments without Indian SIM - Heres how the feature works

Paytm New UPI Update: Users can now make payments without Indian SIM – Here’s how the feature works

NRIs can now access UPI on Paytm using international mobile numbers, making it easier to send money, scan QR codes, and manage payments in India without an Indian SIM.

Paytm’s latest update opens new doors for NRIs, making UPI payments from abroad easier, faster, and more accessible than ever before.

Paytm today announced that Non Resident Indians (NRIs) can now use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to send and receive money without having an Indian mobile number. NRIs will now be able to link their mobile number issued abroad to their Paytm account. Until now, Indians residing abroad were required to have an active Indian mobile number to link their bank account to UPI.

Following are the things users will be able to do after linking their mobile number:

Send and receive money instantly

Scan QR codes

Pay utility bills

Buy goods online in India

Customers will also be able to conduct these transactions in Indian Rupees (INR).

No Indian SIM card required for UPI transfers

Previously Indians living abroad had to maintain an active Indian mobile number to use UPI services. Paytm users frequently complained of their SIM getting deactivated after prolonged use, or ran into problems when roaming internationally.

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The UPI update comes in efforts made by the National Payments Corporation of India to make UPI available worldwide. It has already allowed users to link foreign mobile numbers to their Paytm wallet from countries such as the US, UK, UAE, Canada, and more.

UPI lets people send money instantly using Unified Payments Interface. Popular across India for everything from paying for groceries to large transfers, the service has brought about a revolution in India’s digital payments landscape.

Benefits of UPI for Indians Abroad

NRIs can now take advantage of Paytm’s latest update by:

Linking their mobile number issued abroad to their Paytm account.

Using Paytm’s UPI services to send and receive money.

Conducting transactions in Indian Rupees regardless of where they are in the world.

Users will now no longer have to stress about high charges when sending money back home. Also, since UPI transactions are instant, people can now send and receive money during visits to India.

Financial services analysts have suggested that this will increase UPI adoption among Indians abroad and further contribute to the global footprint of digital payments in India.

To Link your Foreign Mobile Number:

To get started, all you need to do is:

Download Paytm or open the app if you already have it

Register using your foreign mobile number

Verify your number with an SMS

Link your NRE/NRO bank account

Set your UPI PIN

After this, you will be able to send and receive money instantly through UPI with no additional steps required.

The Future of Digital Payments for NRIs

The addition of foreign mobile number support for Paytm wallets is another step forward in making UPI a worldwide platform. As more banks and countries become compatible with India’s fast payment system, digital payments for NRIs will only get smoother.

Conclusion

Paytm has finally removed the need for Indians residing abroad to have an Indian mobile number in order to use UPI services. NRI users will now find it easier than ever to access their money in India.

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