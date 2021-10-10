New Delhi: Is your PC infected with malware? Or do you want to digitally clean your computer? Here are some of the steps which can help you to clean your system using Windows inbuilt ”Windows Security.” The inbuilt security tool will help you to clean the device without any expense.Also Read - Telegram Witnesses Spike in '70m New Users' After Facebook Family Suffers Outage

Earlier, Windows security was known by the name Windows Defender Security Center and the present application looks more like its predecessor. Windows security has the potential to block a total of 99.7 per cent of threats. The new windows security now can compete with Avast and Kaspersky. Microsoft has been promoting the new security inbuilt application, though its hardware configuration is not present in old devices.

To access the security software, you need to follow these steps on old devices.

Click on the Windows security given in the start menu search on the left bottom of the computer screen. Or you can also access it through Settings, followed by Privacy and Security. Later click on Windows security. Now you will be able to check the status of your system. Later click on the option ” Open Windows Security to have full access to the application.

To detect the malware on the PC, you need to follow these steps on Windows11.