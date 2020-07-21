In today’s technological era, we have a lot of documents in PDF format. We use Adobe Acrobat Reader or any other similar application to read these documents. Many times, we need to edit a PDF file, but we are not able to do it. To edit a PDF file, we must subscribe to the paid version of Acrobat Reader. Its subscription is quite expensive. Taking a subscription of Rs 1014 per month to edit just one file cannot be called a prudent decision. Also Read - J&K: Months After Detention, Two Kashmiri Leaders Shifted to Their Houses From MLA Hostel

If you follow some simple steps, you can edit your PDF files without Adobe Acrobat. To edit, follow the steps-

Upload your PDF file in Google Drive.

Right click on your file in Google Drive.

Select the option to open it with Google Docs.

Edit and save it again on your device in Word or any other file format.

However, in adopting this method, you must keep some things in mind. This method is appropriate for PDF files that contain only text. If you are editing a form, then it is very likely that some fields in it are missed after editing. Also, if there is an image or decorative text in your PDF file, it will also disappear after editing it.

There are various PDF converters available online that you can use to convert it into word file.

Investintech Free Online PDF to Word Converter

Investintech Free Online PDF to Word Converter supports Windows, Linux, and macOS browser and helps in converting PDF files with no limitations. It is free and maintains original format. The other feature of this converter includes saving and preserving the texts as well as images. It is not required to create an account or submit an email ID on this PDF converter. The process of converting a PDF file into a Word file is very simple. Open the website on your browser. You will see an option of Upload your PDF File. The next step says download the converted DOCX file.

PDF TO DOC

You get lots of features from this website. for example- pdf to doc, pdf to docx, pdf to text, pdf to jpg, pdf to png, xps to pdf, pdf compressor, combine pdf, jpg to pdf, any to pdf etc. A PDF file can be very easily converted into Word. With this, you can also work out the size of any IDF file.

PDFelement

PDFelement is an all in one PDF Editor which can edit text, images, pages, links, etc directly. It enables you to convert Pdf in to Word, Excel, EPUB, PPT, Pages, HTML, RTF, and text formats. Unlike other converters available online, this one is easier to use with its simple user interface.

SmallPDF

Small pdf in another powerfull pdf to word converter which is available for free online. Its drag and drop feature enable user to easily convert pdf into doc in seconds. Not only pdf, it also supports and enable you to convert and scanned pdf file and converts it into doc in seconds.

Nitro PDF to Word Converter

The Nitro PDF converter supports Windows and is easy to learn and use. This PDF converter is a good choice for text. But if you want to convert heavy image file, then it might not be a good option. The process of converting PDF file into Word file is as following:

Add files under the option Files for Conversion

Browse you file to include

Highlight your PDF file and then Move up or Move Down to reorder

Select the checkbox next to Include all open PDF documents to quickly export the open PDFs to Word

Click Convert to complete the conversion

Other than converting file, Nitro also Organize File, Scan and edit, Review and Annotate, Protect and secure your file, Share and Store your file, Apply and request eSignatures.

ILove PDF

ILove PDF is one of the simple PDF Converter that is available online. The features available in this converter are Merge, Split, Compress, PDF to Powerpoint, PDF to Word, PDF to Excel, Unlock PDF, Protect, Organize, and various others.