Pebble Royale Is More Than Just ‘World’s Slimmest Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch’

The smartwatch comes with a sleek and elegant design that resembles a luxury watch. It is available on its official website for sale.

Pebble Royale is the world's slimmest bluetooth calling smartwatch. (Image: Pebble)

New Delhi: California-based smartwatch manufacturer Pebble has announced the launch of the Royale, which, according to the company, is the world’s slimmest Bluetooth smartwatch. The smartwatch comes with a sleek and elegant design that resembles a luxury watch. The circular stainless steel dial of the smartwatch has a frame diameter of just 3 mm and a body thickness of 6 mm.

Here are more details on the Pebble Royale smartwatch.

Pebble Royale: Features, Specifications

The Pebble Royale is a smartwatch that has garnered attention for its slim design and impressive features. Here are some key features and specifications based on the search results:

Display : The Pebble Royale features a Super AMOLED 1.43” display, offering precision in each pixel and an ultra-wide colour gamut .

Design : Known for its sleek lines and lightweight build, the Pebble Royale is claimed to be the world’s slimmest smartwatch .

Battery Life : With a battery capacity of 260 mAh, this smartwatch boasts a battery life of up to 5 days, ensuring long-lasting usage .

Compatibility : The Pebble Royale is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems, providing versatility for users .

Water Resistance : It is IP67 certified, making it resistant to water, allowing users to wear it without worry during daily activities .

Connectivity: Equipped with Bluetooth v5.0, the Pebble Royale offers seamless connectivity for various functions, like music control and receiving calls .

Pebble Royale Smartwatch: Price, Availability

The Pebble Royale Smartwatch is priced at Rs 4,299 and can be purchased online from pebblecart.com. It comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling support, multiple sports modes, a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems and offers a long-lasting battery backup. The Pebble Royale Smartwatch is available in various colours, including cobalt Blue, Pine Green and Whisky Brown.

