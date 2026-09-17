Phone 18 Pro, Pro Max made in India: Apple races to ship phones ahead of global launch, charter planes rush to US

The US has become an important destination for iPhones made in India. Apple exported iPhones worth about USD 7 billion to the US in 2024. That figure rose to around USD 19.2 billion in 2025.

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Apple is working around the clock at its India factories to produce and ship the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max ahead of their global sales launch on Friday. Several chartered flights carrying the new iPhones have reportedly already left India, with many of the flights operating from Chennai, according to a report by The Economic Times. More flights could be arranged in the coming days, mainly to send the phones to the US and other international markets.

The rush comes as Apple prepares to make India-made Pro models available in international markets from the first day of sales.

First time India-made Pro models available on day one

Two factories in India are currently producing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max – one run by Foxconn and the other by Tata Electronics, according to the report.

Last year, India-made iPhone 17 models were available on the first day of global sales, but the Pro and Pro Max versions reached markets later. This year, the India-made Pro models are expected to be available globally from the start.

The iPhone Duo, Apple’s first foldable iPhone, is not being manufactured in India.

Up to 90% of India-made Pro models may be exported

The Pro and Pro Max models make up only around 15 per cent of iPhone sales in India, according to industry estimates cited by ET. As a result, around 80-90 per cent of the Pro and Pro Max phones made in India could be sent to overseas markets, experts told the publication.

The US is expected to be a major destination for these shipments.

The higher exports could also push up India’s iPhone export numbers for the September quarter, according to an expert quoted in the report.

India becomes bigger part of Apple’s global supply chain

Apple’s manufacturing operations in India have expanded sharply in recent years.

A Bloomberg report published in March said Apple increased iPhone production in India by about 53 per cent in 2025, with around 55 million iPhones assembled in the country, compared with about 36 million the previous year. India now accounts for roughly a quarter of Apple’s global iPhone production, according to the report.

US emerges as key market for India-made iPhones

The US has become an important destination for iPhones made in India. Government data cited by ET showed that Apple exported iPhones worth about USD 7 billion to the US in 2024. That figure rose to around USD 19.2 billion in 2025.

Apple’s wider manufacturing network in India has also grown. Recent reporting says the country now has five iPhone factories operated by Tata and Foxconn, along with a much larger network of suppliers and component makers.

What this means for India

The latest iPhone shipments are another sign that India is becoming an increasingly important manufacturing base for Apple. For the first time, India-made Pro and Pro Max models are being prepared for global customers from the very beginning of sales.

With most of the locally made premium models expected to go overseas, the move could also give a significant boost to India’s electronics exports in the current quarter.