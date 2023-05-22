Home

Technology

Phone Stolen? Here’s How To Make It Unusable For Thieves

Phone Stolen? Here’s How To Make It Unusable For Thieves

The scope of the Sanchar Saathi service has been expanded by the DoT to help mobile subscribers and strengthen device security.

Make Your Phone Unusable for Thieves

We all use the latest and expensive smartphones that connect us to the world and store our precious data. However, when this device, which has become a part of our lifestyle, gets stolen, our lives become miserable.

It’s not just about losing the phone itself, but also the important data that we lose along with it. The data may include important files or passwords that the person who stole the phone could potentially use, and that’s a major concern rather than the expensive handset.

You may like to read

But have you ever imagined a scenario where your lost phone becomes unusable or useless for the thieves, forcing them to return it to you? Well, the Department of Telecommunications recently announced the Sanchar Saathi service, which ensures that lost or stolen phones are blocked, making them inoperable with any SIM card from any service provider across the country.

Trending Now

Here’s how it works:

The scope of the Sanchar Saathi service has been expanded by the DoT to help mobile subscribers and strengthen device security.

The service includes a portal where users can report and block their lost or stolen phones using the “Block your lost/stolen mobile” option provided by CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register).

Users can report, block, and trace their stolen/lost phones using their IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number.

Once the phone is blocked, it becomes unusable as no SIM card from any telecom service provider will work on the device.

This new service aims to provide better security for mobile phone users and discourage theft by making stolen phones essentially worthless to thieves.

If you want to use the service, just follow the below simple steps.

Go to the official portal – https://www.sancharsaathi.gov.in/

On the homepage find the lost/stolen mobile option under the Citizens

Citizen Centric Services section

Citizen Centric Services section Click on the clock on Block Stolen button

Once you click on the ‘red button’ a form will appear with three fields – Device Information, Lost information and Mobile Owner Personal information. Note that a police complaint and complaint number, both IMEI numbers of the phone and another phone number on which the OTP can be received are required to fill the form.

Once the form is filled, accept the declaration and hit the Submit button.

Here’s how the lost or stolen mobile phone becomes unusable for thieves:

As mentioned earlier, once the phone is blocked, no SIM card will work on it nationwide. This means that if a thief attempts to insert a new SIM card into the phone, it will not function.

It’s important to note that the blocked phone can be unblocked by the owner if they have access to the Sanchar Saathi portal. To unblock your phone, simply follow the steps mentioned above and select the ‘Green Button’ option.

Enter the Request ID and the mobile number that was provided for the OTP (One-Time Password) during the blocking process. Select the reason why you want to unblock the phone, fill in the Captcha, and click on the ‘GET OTP’ option.

Next, enter the OTP and click on the submit button to register the unblock request.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES