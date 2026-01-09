Home

Pill with a Chip! This tablet will talk with the patient after entering stomach; How and who will benefit from it?

(Representational image: AI generated)

New Delhi: Chips are installed in gadgets like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. But now scientists have also put a chip in medicine. A pill has been created that will communicate with the patient after entering the stomach. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed the pill. According to a report, after entering the stomach, the pill indicates whether it has dissolved or not. It is said that this technology can be helpful for patients who have to take medication for a long time due to an illness.

Will be fitted in a capsule

According to the MIT News report, the pill contains a chip-like radio frequency antenna. It is biodegradable, meaning it dissolves after entering the stomach. As soon as the patient swallows the pill, a signal is sent from the chip to the patient indicating that the pill has dissolved in the stomach. After doing its job, the antenna, or chip, exits the body.

Who will benefit from the chip-enabled pill?

The report says that this type of pill will be beneficial for those who have undergone a transplant. Such patients have to take medicines for a long time. It is said that the pill will be beneficial for HIV and TB patients.

How will different pills work for different diseases?

In the pill prepared by the researchers, the radio frequency antenna is the main component that works. This pill is inserted into any capsule and then swallowed. This means it works in conjunction with a medication, and once inside the stomach, its antenna activates to communicate with the patient.

What did the experts say?

Giovanni Traverso, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at MIT and a gastroenterologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said their goal is to ensure that people receive the therapy they need to improve their health.

How will it work in the stomach?

The researchers created the pill using zinc. The medication is placed inside and then swallowed. Once in the stomach, the outer part of the pill dissolves, and the chip is released into the stomach and begins communicating with the patient. It is reported that communication between the patient and the pill occurs 10 minutes after swallowing. It is not yet clear when it will be available on the market.

