Pink WhatsApp Scam Can Empty Your Bank Account; Here’s How You Can Stay Safe

‘Pink WhatsApp’ is a new hoax that sends phishing links on WhatsApp promising to enhance your experience on the app. If users click on the link, they can lose their money.

Pink WhatsApp scam promises users to change the colour of the platform's logo.

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is also a hotspot for fake news and scams. Used by millions of people across the world, the Meta-owned app is coming in the news for all the wrong reasons. The latest to make the headlines is the ‘Pink WhatsApp’ scam. Wondering what that’s about? Scammers send a link to people asking them to download ‘Pink WhatsApp’ and give their app a new look. If they click on the link, users can lose money from their bank account. To raise awareness about the scam, the Mumbai Police in a recent public advisory, issued a warning about the com. The advisory cautioned people about this new hoax and urged them not to download the app or click on such links.

According to the Mumbai Police, ‘Pink WhatsApp’ is a hoax circulating on the platform. The message promises to offer an update that will change the colour of the platform’s logo. In addition to that, this message also claims to offer new features to enhance user experience on WhatsApp.

The advisory by the Mumbai Police read, “The news about ‘New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features’ which is recently doing rounds among the WhatsApp users is a hoax which can lead to hacking of your mobile through malicious software. It is not an uncommon instance to see the fraudsters come up with a variety of new tricks and ways to lure gullible users into falling into their trap to commit cyber frauds. It is for the users to be Aware, Alert, and Attentive to these kinds of frauds and remain safe and secure in the digital world.”

Pink WhatsApp Scam Risks

Unauthorised use of a person’s contact numbers and photos.

Will give access to your bank accounts that will lead to financial losses.

Misuse of credentials.

Loss of control over your mobile phone.

Pink WhatsApp Scam: Precautions You Can Take

Immediately uninstall the app if you have downloaded it by mistake.

To uninstall, visit Settings > Apps > WhatsApp (pink logo) and begin the process.

Do not click on links you get from unknown sources before you verify their authenticity.

Install or update apps only from official sources like the Google Playstore or Apple App Store.

Do not forward any links or messages to other people without proper authentication or verification.

Refrain from sharing your personal details or financial information online with anyone

