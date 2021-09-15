iPhone 13 series vs iPhone 12 series: The Cupertino tech giant Apple has launched its iPhone 13 series yesterday with flagship features and specifications. But do you think is it worth buying? Apple launched the iPhone 13 line-up following iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max and we can’t figure out the difference between iPhone 12 series and 13. The company also launched Apple iPad, iPad Mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 Smartwatch. Apple has introduced four iPhones under the iPhone 12 series, which include iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. 5G support has been given in all the phones.Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Series: Check Price in India, Full Specifications, Colours, Availability, Cameras

Let’s See Some Major Differences Between Apple iPhone 12 Series and Apple iPhone 13 Line-Up

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12

The iPhone 13 is available in three storage variants including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB priced at Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, and Rs 99,900 respectively. Whereas iPhone 12 is also available in three storage variants priced Rs 65,900 for 64GB, Rs 70,900 for 128GB, and Rs 80,900 for 256GB. Also Read - Apple Launches iPad, Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 Series With New Designs | Check Specification, Features

The company is offering a 6.1-inch display in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 both. The display of both smartphones is of the OLED panel. The body of both the phones is made of aluminum, which makes them look very special. Talking about the processor, Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset is being offered in iPhone13, whereas iPhone 12 works on iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 14.7. In the iPhone 13, you will get to see a slightly slimmer Face ID notch compared to the iPhone 12. Also Read - Apple Event 2021 Highlights: Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Apart From iPhone 13 Series

For photography, a dual rear camera setup with LED flash has been given in iPhone 13. It has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera system with a 12-megapixel wide camera. In iPhone 12, You get two rear cameras – a wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle one, which both have 12-megapixel sensors. In the iPhone 13, the company is offering 2.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 13 Mini 128GB costs Rs 69,900 in India, 256GB will cost Rs 79,900 and 512GB will cost Rs 99,900. The iPhone 12 Mini on the other hand is available at Rs 59,900 for 64GB, Rs 64,900 for 128GB, and Rs 74,900 for 256GB.

Talking about the processor, Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset is being offered in iPhone 13 Mini, whereas iPhone 12 Mini works on iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 14.7. The company claims that the iPhone 13 has the fastest CPU found in any smartphone. In the iPhone 13 Mini, you will get to see a slightly slimmer Face ID notch compared to the iPhone 12 Mini. Talking about the battery, the company is offering 1.5 hours more battery life in the iPhone Mini than the iPhone 12 Mini.

As far as the camera features are concerned, the iPhone 13 Mini is launched with a dual rear camera setup with LED flash which includes a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera system with a 12-megapixel wide camera. The iPhone 12 Mini has a 12-megapixel main wide-angle camera with an f/1.6 aperture paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is available with up to 1TB of storage. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900, the 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1,29,900, the 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,49,900 and the 1TB storage variant costs Rs 1,69,900. On the other hand, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro so the prices available based on the e-commerce website Amazon are Rs 1,06,900 for 128GB, Rs 1,18,900 for 256GB, and Rs 1,39,900 for 512GB.

iPhone 13 Pro work on iOS 15 out of the box. In the Pro variant of the iPhone 13, the company is also offering a variant with 128 GB and 512 GB with 1TB internal storage. Talking about the processor, the A15 Bionic chipset is also being offered in iPhone 13 Pro. The company claims that this chipset offers 50 percent better graphics performance than the previous iPhones. The display found in smartphones supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. Whereas the iPhone 12 Pro works on the A14 Bionic chip and Ceramic Shield just like iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 13 Pro comes with a 6.10-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1170×2523 pixels at a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (PPI). Whereas the iPhone 12 Pro comes with 6.1-inch (15.5 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display.

As far as camera specifications are concerned, Apple iPhone 13 Pro is being offered with an ultra-wide-angle camera and a wide-angle camera with a 12-megapixel 3x optical zoom telephoto lens. The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 12MP Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras.

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available with up to 1TB of storage. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 1,29,900, the 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1,39,900, the 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,59,900 and the 1TB storage variant costs Rs 1,79,900 respectively. On the other hand, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro Max so the prices available based on the e-commerce website Amazon are Rs 1,15,900 for 128GB, Rs 1,25,900 for 256GB, and Rs 1,55,900 for 512GB.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max works on iOS 15 out of the box. Talking about the processor, the A15 Bionic chipset is also being offered in Pro and Pro Max variants. The company claims that this chipset offers 50 percent better graphics performance than the previous iPhones. The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with an A14 Bionic chip.

As far as camera specifications are concerned, Apple iPhone 13 Pro is being offered with an ultra-wide-angle camera and a wide-angle camera with a 12-megapixel 3x optical zoom telephoto lens. The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with 12MP Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras; 5x optical zoom range; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.