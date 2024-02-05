Home

Planning to Gift iPhone To Your Valentine? Check Best Deals On iPhone 15, iPhone 13

iPhones are a often considered a great gifting option, so for all those looking for to purchase iPhones to gift this Valentine's season, here are exciting offers on the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 13.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 Prices drop ahead of Valentines Day.

New Delhi: With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the gesture of gifts has begun this year, and they are an expression or a way to say “I love you” and show your partner how much you care. Apple’s iPhones are premium-segment devices with heavy price tags, and often investing in gifting such devices can be seen as a grand gesture of love and appreciation. Interestingly, both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 13 are now available at a discounted price, and here is how you can avail of these offers.

iPhone 15: Discount Price, Availability

The Apple iPhone 15 was launched in September 2023, and the 128GB storage variant was originally priced at Rs 79,900. However, ahead of Valentine’s Day, the phone has received a heavy discount coupled with offers and is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 39,949.

Discounts Offers:

The iPhone 15 is available at a significant discount, which can be achieved through a combination of factors:

Sale price: Flipkart is offering a sale price of Rs 72,999.

Flipkart is offering a sale price of Rs 72,999. HDFC card offer: Using an HDFC card for purchase brings the price down further to Rs 68,999.

Using an HDFC card for purchase brings the price down further to Rs 68,999. Exchange offer: Exchanging an old iPhone 14 can get you up to Rs 33,505 off, bringing the final price to Rs 39,949.

iPhone 13: Discount Price, Availability

Similar to the iPhone 15, the Apple iPhone 13 has also received discount offers and a price cut. The phone was launched in September 2021 and is still considered a worthy buy as of 2024. Originally, the iPhone 13 was priced at Rs 59,900 (128GB variant), and the current discounted price is now Rs 26,147.

Discount Offers:

Users can exchange an iPhone 13 Mini for an exchange value of Rs 27,150 (the exact value may vary depending on the condition).

(the exact value may vary depending on the condition). This brings the price down to Rs 32,750.

Flipkart offers a discount of Rs 6,901 , further reducing the price to Rs 25,849.

, further reducing the price to Rs 25,849. There are additional charges of Rs 199 for pickup and Rs 99 for secured packaging, bringing the final price to Rs 26,147.

Another e-commerce website, IndiaiStore.com, also offers a slightly higher exchange value (Rs 13,000) for the iPhone 11 (64GB) in good condition, bringing the effective price down to Rs 36,900. However, this requires an exchange and additional conditions, like using an HDFC card for cashback.

iPhone 15, iPhone 13: Specifications, Features

The iPhone 15 boasts a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for vibrant visuals, powered by the latest A16 Bionic chip for seamless performance. Capture stunning photos and videos with the 48MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide sensor, while the 12MP TrueDepth front-facing camera ensures clear selfies and video calls. Experience blazing-fast 5G connectivity and enjoy long-lasting battery life with support for MagSafe and Qi wireless charging. Face ID keeps your data secure, and iOS 17 offers the latest software features.

The iPhone 13 features a bright and beautiful 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, driven by the powerful A15 Bionic chip. Its dual-camera system with 12MP wide and ultrawide sensors delivers excellent photo and video quality, and the 12MP TrueDepth camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. Enjoy 5G speeds, reliable battery life with wireless charging options, and the security of Face ID. The iPhone 13 runs iOS 16 with the option to upgrade to iOS 17, ensuring access to the latest software features.

Since the latest release is the iPhone 15, it offers a more premium edge over its predecessors, including the iPhone 13.

