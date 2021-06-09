iOS 15 Update: After the announcement of the much-awaited iOS 15 at WWDC on June 7, the question arises as to which are the iPhones getting this newer update. And if you are in plans of re-selling your old iPhones, then Apple is giving a considerable reason to wait. The company is updating the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE 1st Gen with iOS 15 this year. Apple’s iPhone 6 series were quite popular, and the devices released in September 2015 have been getting good response in the market for many years after. So, the company has decided to bring iOS 15 updates to these six-year-old iPhones. Also Read - Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 21 | Recap Video And Major announcements

Six years is a long-time span for an iPhone or any other mobile device. In this regard getting the newest iOS 15 update makes it a bigger re-sale commodity in websites like OLX and Quickr. If you are looking for usefulness and good amount for your old iPhone 6s and SE, then it is better to wait some time. There are various app developers eagerly looking for cheap and latest updated smartphones on these websites. So, the chances of getting a decent amount for your old iPhone 6 series increase.

After getting the brand-new update, iPhone 6 series and iPhone SE became the longest supported smartphone to date. Although, the chances of newer updates slower downing the old iPhones are increased due to its A9 Bionic processor. But according to older reports, there were no significant impact of iPhone 6 series when it got updated to iOS 14.

The iPhone 6S is selling between Rs 10,000 – Rs 13,000 on OLX, whereas the iPhone SE 1st Gen is selling at a Price tag of Rs 10,000. The iPhone 7 is selling in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 19,000 and the iPhone 8 is selling for Rs 22,000. All these prices are for iPhones that are in good shape. Which means you can sell your iPhone 6 series and other iPhones with some extra bucks and attract buyers with your iPhone having the newest iOS 15 update.