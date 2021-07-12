PlayStation 5 Pre bookings have started today in India from 12 pm. It is for the fifth time when PlayStation 5 is available for sale in India and third for the Digital Edition. Talking about the price, Sony’s next-gen PlayStation 5 Blu-ray-equipped is available at Rs 49,990. Whereas the disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition is available at Rs 39,990. Both the edition will be available for pre-booking via several retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, and Official Sony Centre.Also Read - Gamers Rejoice! PlayStation 5 to Arrive in India on February 2, Preorders From Jan 12

Sony is making available these consoles on a very less quantity in India month after month. Earlier in June, buyers complained about the unavailability of Sony's PlayStation 5. There were no estimate date gives by the retailers like Chroma, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital as to when both the edition of PlayStation 5 will be available. Only Sony could give the exact date about the availability of the PlayStation 5 Blue Ray and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The last restock of these consoles happened in India on June 23.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price in India and Sale Timings

PlayStation 5 is available in India at a price tag of Rs 49,990 and the Digital Edition of PS 5 is available at Rs 39,990. Both the consoles can be purchased through Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games the Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Centre, and Vijay Sales.

How to Order or Pre-Book PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

Pre-Book PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at ShopAtSC

To buy Play Station from ShopAtSC first you need to create an account. If you have bought a PS5 before, you do not need to recreate it, as you can buy again with the same account. In Shop at SC, you get No Cost EMI offer on select credit cards and apart from this you can shop on EMI from all cards.

“We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 21st July 2021 and onwards – however, please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations. The product delivery shall depend on your location,” mentioned ShopAtSC, Sony Center website.

Pre-Book PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Amazon

The new PS5 Restock will also be available on e-commerce site Amazon, in which you will get free delivery. In this, you do not have to be an Amazon Prime member for free delivery. You need an account, and you can buy PS5 from Amazon. Amazon is offering no cost EMI to its customers on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Pre-Book PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales is offering 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on American Express credit cards. You do not need an account to buy PS5 from Vijay Sales. You can do this through mobile number and email address.

Pre-Book PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Flipkart

PlayStation 5 Restock is also available for pre-order on the country’s well-known e-commerce site Flipkart. In this also you will get free home delivery across the country. In this you need an account to buy PS5. You can already make one. Flipkart offers its customers easy EMI option which is available on most of the debit and credit cards. If you use the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, then you can get an additional 5 percent discount.