New Delhi: PlayStation 5 pre-orders will again commence from tomorrow, May 27. Those who are interested can buy via multiple online retailers in India. The PlayStation 5 was launched in February this year. Ever since the launch, there has been a shortage of stocks worldwide, and whenever it goes for sale or pre-orders, stocks run out in mere minutes if not seconds.

Customers must note that the PS5 will be up for pre-orders and not the Digital Edition.

The Sony PS5 was launched globally in November last year and then in India in February this year. Those who are willing to buy PS5 can try their luck tomorrow when the PS5 goes up for pre-order via Vijay Sales, Croma, Prepaid Gamer Card, Games The Shop along with Sony Center's official online store ShopatSC. Pre-orders will start at 12pm (noon) till stocks last. The PS5 costs Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition. The console is also listed on Flipkart as coming soon but a date has not been mentioned.

It’s important to note that even though the company has reported impressive sales figures for its latest console globally, the customers are still eagerly waiting to buy one.

It is possible that retailers like Amazon and others also open pre-orders for the PlayStation 5. As of now, it does not have any indication of pre-orders going live.