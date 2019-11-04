New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by former RSS ideologue KN Govindacharya on Monday seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation and an FIR against Facebook, WhatsApp, and NSO Group under provisions of Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code for violation of right to privacy of Indians, stated a report.

This petition has come in the wake of reports about WhatsApp’s revelation that some journalists, lawyers and human rights activists were spied upon using a surveillance technology developed by Israel-based NSO Group, stated news agency ANI.