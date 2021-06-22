Prime Minister Narendra Modi has release an amount of Rs 19,000 crore for 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer families as the 8th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme on 14 May. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers are given a total assistance of Rs 6000 in 3 installments of Rs 2000 every year. In this way a total of 6 thousand rupees are sent to the accounts of farmers in a year. This money is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers. Many farmers benefit from this help of Modi government. There are about 11.74 crore beneficiaries of this scheme at present. Now farmers can check their status online through PM Kisan Scheme Mobile App.

To apply for PM Kisan Samman Yojana, you have to go to the official website i.e http://pmkisan.gov.in. After registration, verification will be done. If the application is found correct, then 6,000 rupees received in this scheme on an annual basis in your account will be directly transferred to your account. Out of which Rs 2,000-2,000 will be transferred after every four months.

Digital India has tweeted about beneficiaries checking their account status online through PM Kisan mobile app. The tweet states –

“All the farmer beneficiaries under #PMKISAN scheme can now check their status digitally through the PM-KISAN mobile app too. The scheme released over 20,000 crore to over 9.5 crore farmers through its 8th installment. To know more, visit https://pmkisan.gov.in

All the farmer beneficiaries under #PMKISAN scheme can now check their status digitally through the PM-KISAN mobile app too. The scheme released over 20,000 crore to over 9.5 crore farmers through its 8th installment.

To know more, visit https://t.co/MyKWUEmbvm pic.twitter.com/0HivkMaYse — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) June 20, 2021

How to Apply on PM Kisan Mobile App