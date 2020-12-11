New Delhi: In a significant move, the Union Cabinet this week approved the establishment of public Wi-Fi networks across the country which is called Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) and is being seen as an attempt by the Centre to elevate wireless internet connectivity in the country. Also Read - TMC Calls Bengal Governor BJP’s Conduit Pipe, Accuses Modi Govt of Interfering in Federal Structure

Calling the move from Centre 'Historic', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the scheme will completely revolutionise the tech sphere and will also substantially improve the wireless connectivity of the country.

The PM-WANI will not only boost the "ease of doing" business but also will do the "ease of living. The connectivity would be provided through Public Data Offices (PDOs).

“The scheme would enable our small shopkeepers to provide Wi-Fi service. This will boost incomes as well as ensure our youth gets seamless internet connectivity. It will also strengthen our Digital India mission,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Here’s all you need to know about the PM-WANI scheme of the Centre:

1) The public network will be set up by the public data office aggregators (PDOAs) to provide Wi-Fi service through the public data offices (PDOs) spread throughout the country.

2) The move from the Centre will accelerate the proliferation of broadband internet services through a public Wi-Fi network and is another step towards Digital India.

3) An application will be developed to register users and discover the WANI-compliant Wi-Fi hotspots in the nearby area and display them within the application for accessing internet service.

4) A central registry will maintain the details of the app providers, PDOAs, as well as PDOs. This central registry will be maintained by C-DoT or Centre of Development for Telematics, a government-owned telecommunications technology development centre.

5) No license fee will be charged for providing broadband internet services. So using public Wi-Fi hotspots will greatly encourage its penetration across the country.

6) A customer wanting to access the network from a PDO’s premise can do so only after an eKYC authentication.