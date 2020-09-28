Poco may soon launch its budget smartphone Poco C3 in India. The handset’s name and model number were detected from the Bluetooth SIG certification website. After getting the Bluetooth certification, now it can be said that the company will launch this phone next month. It is believed that Poco India has planned to launch its smartphones in different segments in India. Also Read - POCO X3 NFC Launches With Snapdragon 732G SoC: Check Price, Specs, Other Details

An alleged retail box of this smartphone has surfaced, which is spread all over the Internet. The model number of this smartphone is said to be M2006C3MI, which was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site in July this year. This smartphone can be launched in the Indian market soon. The Poco C3 smartphone has been spotted with a model number, which is the same as the model number of the Redmi 9C phone. It is believed that this new Poco smartphone may be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C for the Indian market. Also, the Poco C3 was spotted on Bluetooth SIG’s site some time ago with the model number M2006C3MI.

Last year, the company launched the Poco X2 smartphone with an initial price of Rs 17,499. At the same time, just a few days ago, Poco M2 Pro has also entered the market. This phone comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999. Based on Poco X2 and M2, it can be said that the upcoming Poco C3 can be launched at a price of less than 10 thousand rupees. The company has not provided any information about Poco C3 now. Neither Poco and Xiaomi have given any official information about the presence of Poco C3, so it is not clear whether this phone will be launched in India or not. However, this is not the first time that this model number has surfaced online. Even before this many leaks of the phone have been revealed.

According to the reports, the price of Poco C3 which is seen on the box is fake. In the shared photo, the price of Poco’s new smartphone has been stated as Rs 10,999. The Twitter user claims that this picture is of the retail box of the Poco C3 smartphone, but the box that the user is holding seems to be less and one card more.