POCO F3 GT smartphone launched in India today. The latest smartphone is believed to compete with Oppo Reno 6 Pro. The launch event of the phone took place through official Youtube channel and social media platforms of Poco. This is the second smartphone of the POCO F series that launched this year after the launch of POCO F1. The POCO F3 GT is believed to be an upgraded version of the Redmi K40 launched in China. This smartphone will offer powerful processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and will get a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging support that can fully charge your phone in 15 minutes. This smartphone will give great performance to the users as well as the best photography experience.Also Read - Poco F3 GT: All You Need to Know | Price, Specifications, Launch Date | Tech Reveal

Poco F3 GT Full Specifications

Poco F3 GT is launched with 6.67-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (MT6893) SoC is given in this phone. For photography, a triple rear camera setup is given in the phone, which will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone’s battery is powered by 5,065mAh, with which 67W smart charging support is found. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Poco F3 GT is IP53 rated which means it has splash proof protection.

Poco F3 GT Price in India

The Poco F3 GT is launched with three storage variants including 6GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 26,999, 8GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 28,999, and 8GB+256GB which comes with Rs 30,999. But you can purchase this smartphone under Mad Reverse Pricing from the company for Week 1 and Week 2. The price of 6GB+128GB will be 25,999 till August 2, 11:59 am and Rs 26,499 till August 9, 11:59 am.

The price of 8GB+128GB will be Rs 27,999 till August 2 ,11:59 am and Rs 28,499 till August 9, 11:59 am. The price of 8GB+256GB will be Rs 29,999 till August 2, 11:59 am and Rs 30,499 till August 9, 11:59 am.

Poco F3 GT Sale and Offers

The actual price of the smartphone will resume after August 9, 12 noon onwards. The Poco F3 GT is launched in two color options including Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver. The Pre-order of the phone will start from July 24 at 12 pm. The first sale will start from July 26 at 12 pm. There will be a Flat Rs 1000 discount