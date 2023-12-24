Home

POCO Launches M6 5G Smartphone Starting At Rs 9,499; Check Specifications, Features Here

The all-new Poco M6 smartphone is 5G ready and powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. It has a 50MP rare camera that allows users to capture stunning visuals.

POCO Launches M6 5G: Adding another gem to its M-series, Poco has launched its much-awaited M6 5G smartphone in India. The new 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and a 50MP rear camera for capturing stunning pictures. Here is a detailed review of the specs, features, price, and discount offers on the newly launched device.

Cutting-Edge Features

Powerful Performance: The Poco M6 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset boasting seamless and powerful performance. The octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM, is capable of super-fast multitasking for gaming, streaming, or browsing the web. Stunning Display : The Poco M6 5G boasts a captivating 6.47-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and promises an immersive visual experience for its users. Whether you’re watching videos, playing games, or browsing photos, the Poco M6 5G’s display boasts vibrant colours and sharp visuals. Impressive Camera: The Poco M6 5G’s 50MP AI dual rear camera is equipped with advanced features and AI enhancements to capture every detailed moment. The camera ensures stunning photos – from breathtaking landscapes to close-up shots, the Poco M6 5G allows you to unleash your creativity and capture memories like never before. On the front, a 5MP camera enables its users to take clear selfies, ensuring you always look your best. All-Day Battery Life: Packed with a 5000mAh battery, the Poco M6 5G promises to offer long-lasting battery life, keeping you connected throughout the day. The Poco smartphone claims a lasting session of streaming, or gaming, or work throughout the day. Additionally, the 18W fast charging support ensures that you can quickly recharge your device and get back to using it in no time. Secure and Convenient: For added security, the Poco M6 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack allows you to enjoy your favourite music and audio without the need for adapters or wireless accessories.

Price and Availability

The Poco M6 5G comes in three variants to suit different budget and storage needs. The base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 9,499, providing excellent value for money. If you require more storage, the 6GB+128GB variant is available for Rs 10,499. For power users who demand the utmost performance and ample storage, the top-spec 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499.

To make the deal even sweeter, Poco is offering exclusive offers for early buyers. Customers purchasing the Poco M6 5G can avail of an additional 50GB of data, exclusively available for Airtel prepaid users. Moreover, with ICICI Debit/Credit cards or EMI transactions, buyers can enjoy a Rs 1,000 discount on their purchases.

The Poco M6 5G launched officially on the 22nd of December, exclusively on the Flipkart store.

Budget 5G Smartphone

The Poco M6 5G smartphone is a true game-changer in the budget segment. With its powerful performance, stunning display, impressive camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life, it offers a complete package at an affordable price. If you’re in the market for a feature-packed 5G smartphone without breaking the bank, the Poco M6 5G should be at the top of your list. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a device that combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional value for money.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on publicly available sources and may be subject to change. Please check the official Poco website for the most up-to-date information on the Poco M6 5G smartphone.

